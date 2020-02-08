How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Stanford basketball game
Who's Playing
Stanford @ Colorado
Current Records: Stanford 16-6; Colorado 18-5
What to Know
The Stanford Cardinal will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to CU Events Center at 6 p.m. ET Saturday. They might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 38 turnovers, the Utah Utes took down Stanford 64-56 on Thursday. Guard Daejon Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cardinal and played for 39 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, the #24 Colorado Buffaloes didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the California Golden Bears on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 71-65 win. Colorado got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard Tyler Bey out in front posting a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.
Stanford is now 16-6 while the Buffaloes sit at 18-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stanford comes into the game boasting the eighth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.9. Colorado is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only 62.1 points allowed per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 9-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colorado have won five out of their last six games against Stanford.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Stanford 75 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 11, 2018 - Colorado 64 vs. Stanford 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 72
- Feb 02, 2017 - Colorado 81 vs. Stanford 74
- Jan 27, 2016 - Colorado 91 vs. Stanford 75
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colorado 56 vs. Stanford 55
