How to watch Colorado vs. UC Irvine: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. UC Irvine (away)

Current Records: Colorado 2-0; UC Irvine 3-1

Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; UC Irvine 30-5

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are on the road again on Monday and play against the Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. UC Irvine isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UC Irvine took down the Boise State Broncos 69-60.

Meanwhile, Colorado also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (33) and won 71-53 over the San Diego Toreros. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: G D'Shawn Schwartz (15), G Tyler Bey (14), F Lucas Siewert (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (11).

Their wins bumped the Anteaters to 3-1 and Colorado to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Anteaters.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.