How to watch Colorado vs. UC Irvine: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. UC Irvine basketball game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. UC Irvine (away)
Current Records: Colorado 2-0; UC Irvine 3-1
Last Season Records: Colorado 21-12; UC Irvine 30-5
What to Know
The UC Irvine Anteaters are on the road again on Monday and play against the Colorado Buffaloes at 9 p.m. ET at CU Events Center. UC Irvine isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, UC Irvine took down the Boise State Broncos 69-60.
Meanwhile, Colorado also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (33) and won 71-53 over the San Diego Toreros. Four players on Colorado scored in the double digits: G D'Shawn Schwartz (15), G Tyler Bey (14), F Lucas Siewert (11), and G McKinley Wright IV (11).
Their wins bumped the Anteaters to 3-1 and Colorado to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buffaloes are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Anteaters.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 138
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke starts week at No. 1
The Blue Devils are 4-0 with a win over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks
-
Kentucky vs. Utah Valley odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Kentucky vs. Utah Valley game 10,000...
-
Podcast: What's wrong with the Gators?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss George Papas' legendary dunk in the final seconds...
-
UConn beats ranked Florida at home
Is Florida the most overrated team in college basketball this season?
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee holds its spot
Rick Barnes' Vols are 3-0 and should be ranked in the AP Top 25 on Monday
-
Texas Southern basketball jerseys stolen
The team was forced to wear practice jerseys for the game
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...