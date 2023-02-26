Who's Playing
UCLA @ Colorado
Current Records: UCLA 24-4; Colorado 15-14
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #4 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. Colorado and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Buffaloes will be looking to get back in the win column.
Colorado received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 84-65 to the USC Trojans. Guard Nique Clifford had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UCLA proved too difficult a challenge. UCLA was able to grind out a solid win over the Utes, winning 78-71. The Bruins' guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and had 23 points in addition to eight boards.
The Buffaloes are now 15-14 while UCLA sits at 24-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado has allowed their opponents an average of 7.2 steals per game, the 51st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Colorado, UCLA comes into the matchup boasting the 29th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.6. In other words, Colorado will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UCLA have won eight out of their last 13 games against Colorado.
- Jan 14, 2023 - UCLA 68 vs. Colorado 54
- Jan 22, 2022 - UCLA 71 vs. Colorado 65
- Dec 01, 2021 - UCLA 73 vs. Colorado 61
- Feb 27, 2021 - Colorado 70 vs. UCLA 61
- Jan 02, 2021 - UCLA 65 vs. Colorado 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCLA 70 vs. Colorado 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - UCLA 72 vs. Colorado 68
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colorado 93 vs. UCLA 68
- Feb 06, 2019 - Colorado 84 vs. UCLA 73
- Feb 25, 2018 - Colorado 80 vs. UCLA 76
- Jan 13, 2018 - Colorado 68 vs. UCLA 59
- Jan 12, 2017 - UCLA 104 vs. Colorado 89
- Feb 20, 2016 - UCLA 77 vs. Colorado 53