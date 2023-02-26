Who's Playing

UCLA @ Colorado

Current Records: UCLA 24-4; Colorado 15-14

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #4 UCLA Bruins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. Colorado and the Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at CU Events Center. UCLA should still be riding high after a victory, while the Buffaloes will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 84-65 to the USC Trojans. Guard Nique Clifford had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Utah Utes typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UCLA proved too difficult a challenge. UCLA was able to grind out a solid win over the Utes, winning 78-71. The Bruins' guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. did his thing and had 23 points in addition to eight boards.

The Buffaloes are now 15-14 while UCLA sits at 24-4. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado has allowed their opponents an average of 7.2 steals per game, the 51st most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Colorado, UCLA comes into the matchup boasting the 29th most steals per game in college basketball at 8.6. In other words, Colorado will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCLA have won eight out of their last 13 games against Colorado.