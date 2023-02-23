Who's Playing

USC @ Colorado

Current Records: USC 19-8; Colorado 15-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. USC should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado came up short against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68. Despite the loss, Colorado got a solid performance out of forward Tristan da Silva, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Stanford Cardinal 85-75 this past Saturday. The Trojans' guard Boogie Ellis did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven dimes.

The Buffaloes came up short against USC in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 68-61. Maybe Colorado will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against USC.

  • Jan 12, 2023 - USC 68 vs. Colorado 61
  • Jan 20, 2022 - USC 61 vs. Colorado 58
  • Mar 12, 2021 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 70
  • Feb 25, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. USC 62
  • Dec 31, 2020 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 62
  • Feb 20, 2020 - Colorado 70 vs. USC 66
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 57
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 67
  • Feb 09, 2019 - Colorado 69 vs. USC 65
  • Feb 21, 2018 - USC 75 vs. Colorado 64
  • Jan 10, 2018 - USC 70 vs. Colorado 58
  • Jan 15, 2017 - USC 71 vs. Colorado 68
  • Feb 17, 2016 - USC 79 vs. Colorado 72