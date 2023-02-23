Who's Playing
USC @ Colorado
Current Records: USC 19-8; Colorado 15-13
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. USC should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Colorado came up short against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68. Despite the loss, Colorado got a solid performance out of forward Tristan da Silva, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, USC beat the Stanford Cardinal 85-75 this past Saturday. The Trojans' guard Boogie Ellis did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven dimes.
The Buffaloes came up short against USC in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 68-61. Maybe Colorado will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against USC.
- Jan 12, 2023 - USC 68 vs. Colorado 61
- Jan 20, 2022 - USC 61 vs. Colorado 58
- Mar 12, 2021 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - Colorado 80 vs. USC 62
- Dec 31, 2020 - Colorado 72 vs. USC 62
- Feb 20, 2020 - Colorado 70 vs. USC 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Colorado 78 vs. USC 67
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colorado 69 vs. USC 65
- Feb 21, 2018 - USC 75 vs. Colorado 64
- Jan 10, 2018 - USC 70 vs. Colorado 58
- Jan 15, 2017 - USC 71 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 17, 2016 - USC 79 vs. Colorado 72