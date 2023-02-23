Who's Playing

USC @ Colorado

Current Records: USC 19-8; Colorado 15-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Colorado Buffaloes are heading back home. The Buffaloes and the USC Trojans will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at CU Events Center. USC should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.

Colorado came up short against the Arizona Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 78-68. Despite the loss, Colorado got a solid performance out of forward Tristan da Silva, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, USC beat the Stanford Cardinal 85-75 this past Saturday. The Trojans' guard Boogie Ellis did his thing and shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and seven dimes.

The Buffaloes came up short against USC in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 68-61. Maybe Colorado will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won seven out of their last 13 games against USC.