Who's Playing

Washington State @ Colorado

Current Records: Washington State 9-11; Colorado 11-9

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at CU Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Colorado winning the first 83-78 at home and the Cougars taking the second 70-43.

The contest between Washington State and the Utah Utes on Thursday was not particularly close, with Washington State falling 77-63. Forward Mouhamed Gueye (20 points) was the top scorer for Washington State.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Colorado as they fell 75-72 to the Washington Huskies on Thursday. The Buffaloes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Julian Hammond III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points. Hammond III hadn't helped his team much against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Hammond III's points were the most he has had all year.

The Cougars are now 9-11 while Colorado sits at a mirror-image 11-9. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Colorado has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 50th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colorado have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Washington State.