Who's Playing

Yale @ Colorado

Current Records: Yale 5-0; Colorado 3-3

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing at home against the Yale Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Yale will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Colorado ended up a good deal behind the Boise State Broncos when they played on Sunday, losing 68-55. Guard KJ Simpson (14 points) was the top scorer for Colorado.

As for Yale, they have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday. Yale made easy work of Vermont and carried off a 73-44 victory.

Colorado's defeat took them down to 3-3 while Yale's victory pulled them up to 5-0. We'll see if the Buffaloes can steal the Bulldogs' luck or if Yale records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.