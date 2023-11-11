Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Albany 0-1, Columbia 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

Columbia is 0-4 against Albany since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Columbia Lions will be playing at home against the Albany Great Danes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Columbia kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They suffered a grim 78-59 defeat to the Friars. Columbia found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.6% worse than the opposition.

Columbia's defeat came about despite a quality game from Blair Thompson, who earned 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Great Danes were the victim of a bruising 92-71 defeat at the hands of the Minutemen on Tuesday. Albany was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-26.

The losing side was boosted by Sebastian Thomas, who earned 19 points.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

Going forward, Columbia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They finished last season with a 10-16-1 record against the spread.

Columbia and Albany were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, but Columbia came up empty-handed after a 60-59 loss. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Columbia is a solid 6-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Albany has won all of the games they've played against Columbia in the last 7 years.