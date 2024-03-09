Halftime Report

Cornell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 49-43 lead against Columbia.

If Cornell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-6 in no time. On the other hand, Columbia will have to make due with a 13-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Cornell 21-6, Columbia 13-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Cornell is 8-2 against Columbia since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Despite being away, Cornell is looking at a six-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Big Red had to settle for a 79-77 defeat against the Tigers. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 84-72 to the Quakers.

The Big Red's defeat dropped their record down to 21-6. As for the Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.4 points per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell was able to grind out a solid win over Columbia when the teams last played back in January, winning 91-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cornell is a solid 6-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Big Red as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164 points.

Series History

Cornell has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.