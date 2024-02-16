Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Dartmouth 5-15, Columbia 12-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Columbia is heading back home. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Dartmouth took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Columbia, who comes in off a win.

Even though Columbia has not done well against the Bears recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Lions walked away with an 83-69 victory over the Bears.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. The matchup between them and the Crimson wasn't particularly close, with the Big Green falling 77-59.

The Lions have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 60.2 points per game. The only thing between Columbia and another offensive beatdown is the Big Green. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Columbia strolled past the Big Green in their previous matchup last Saturday by a score of 72-56. Will Columbia repeat their success, or do the Big Green have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dartmouth has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.