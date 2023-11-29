Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 1-5, Columbia 5-2

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

The Columbia Lions will be playing in front of their home fans against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Loyola Maryland is crawling into this match hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Columbia will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Columbia has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Black Bears on Saturday as the Lions made off with a 75-56 win. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% better than the opposition, as Columbia's was.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds couldn't handle the Tigers on Saturday and fell 78-70.

Alonso Faure put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Angelo Stines, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Maryland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.