Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Maine 4-3, Columbia 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Columbia Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.9% better than the opposition, a fact Maine proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 70-59.

Maine can attribute much of their success to Peter Filipovity, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaden Clayton, who scored 14 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Columbia had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 33.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Sharks.

The Black Bears now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Maine took their victory against Columbia in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 93-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maine since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Columbia has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Maine.