Who's Playing
Penn Quakers @ Columbia Lions
Current Records: Penn 9-9, Columbia 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.75
What to Know
Columbia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Columbia Lions and the Penn Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 70-62 to the Tigers. Columbia has struggled against Princeton recently, as their match on Saturday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson. Penn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Lions' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7. As for the Quakers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Columbia came up short against Penn in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Penn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Penn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Penn 74 vs. Columbia 65
- Jan 07, 2023 - Penn 84 vs. Columbia 55
- Feb 04, 2022 - Penn 81 vs. Columbia 66
- Jan 08, 2022 - Columbia 73 vs. Penn 69
- Mar 07, 2020 - Penn 85 vs. Columbia 65
- Feb 08, 2020 - Penn 76 vs. Columbia 67
- Feb 22, 2019 - Columbia 79 vs. Penn 77
- Feb 02, 2019 - Penn 72 vs. Columbia 70
- Feb 16, 2018 - Penn 74 vs. Columbia 62
- Jan 13, 2018 - Penn 77 vs. Columbia 71