Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Penn 9-9, Columbia 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Columbia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Columbia Lions and the Penn Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 70-62 to the Tigers. Columbia has struggled against Princeton recently, as their match on Saturday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Penn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Crimson. Penn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lions' defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7. As for the Quakers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Columbia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Columbia came up short against Penn in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Penn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Penn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.