Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Penn 9-9, Columbia 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Penn is 8-2 against Columbia since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Penn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-61 to the Crimson. Penn has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Columbia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 70-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. Columbia has not had much luck with Princeton recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

The Quakers' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn beat Columbia 74-65 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Penn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.