Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: Princeton 14-1, Columbia 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Princeton Tigers and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Princeton, who comes in off a win.

Last Monday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Big Green at home as they won 76-58.

Meanwhile, Columbia managed to keep up with Yale until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Lions suffered a grim 89-70 defeat to the Bulldogs. Columbia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 14-1 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Princeton just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton took their victory against Columbia in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-66. With Princeton ahead 47-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Princeton is a big 12.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.