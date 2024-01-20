Who's Playing
Princeton Tigers @ Columbia Lions
Current Records: Princeton 14-1, Columbia 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Princeton Tigers and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Columbia took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Princeton, who comes in off a win.
Last Monday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Big Green at home as they won 76-58.
Meanwhile, Columbia managed to keep up with Yale until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Lions suffered a grim 89-70 defeat to the Bulldogs. Columbia has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Tigers pushed their record up to 14-1 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Lions, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Princeton just can't miss this season, having made 47.8% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Columbia struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Princeton took their victory against Columbia in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-66. With Princeton ahead 47-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Odds
Princeton is a big 12.5-point favorite against Columbia, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 148.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Columbia.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Princeton 88 vs. Columbia 66
- Jan 06, 2023 - Princeton 68 vs. Columbia 49
- Feb 05, 2022 - Princeton 85 vs. Columbia 63
- Jan 07, 2022 - Princeton 84 vs. Columbia 69
- Mar 06, 2020 - Princeton 81 vs. Columbia 58
- Feb 09, 2020 - Princeton 81 vs. Columbia 74
- Feb 23, 2019 - Princeton 79 vs. Columbia 61
- Feb 01, 2019 - Princeton 55 vs. Columbia 43
- Feb 17, 2018 - Columbia 85 vs. Princeton 60
- Jan 12, 2018 - Princeton 72 vs. Columbia 56