Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Columbia

Current Records: Delaware State 1-2; Columbia 0-3

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Columbia Lions at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Delaware State came up short against the Villanova Wildcats on Monday, falling 60-50.

Meanwhile, Columbia was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 88-85 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Hornets are now 1-2 while the Lions sit at 0-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Columbia has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 36% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.