Who's Playing

Boston University @ Connecticut

Current Records: Boston University 1-0; Connecticut 1-0

What to Know

The Connecticut Huskies will stay at home another game and welcome the Boston University Terriers at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UConn simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Stonehill Skyhawks at home 85-54.

Meanwhile, the Terriers beat the Northeastern Huskies 72-63 on Monday.

UConn didn't have too much trouble with Boston University at home when the teams previously met five seasons ago as they won 85-66. Will UConn repeat their success, or does Boston University have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won both of the games they've played against Boston University in the last eight years.