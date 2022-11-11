Who's Playing

Boston University @ Connecticut

Current Records: Boston University 1-0; Connecticut 1-0

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the Connecticut Huskies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Boston University netted a 72-63 victory over the Northeastern Huskies on Monday.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown UConn laid on the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Terriers ended up a good deal behind UConn when they played when the teams previously met five seasons ago, losing 85-66. Can Boston University avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won both of the games they've played against Boston University in the last eight years.