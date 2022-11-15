Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Connecticut

Current Records: Buffalo 1-1; Connecticut 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Buffalo Bulls will be on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at XL Center. Buffalo will be seeking to avenge the 79-68 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 21 of 2019.

There's no need to mince words: the Bulls lost to the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 97-62.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their game this past Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Boston University Terriers as they made off with an 86-57 win. The Huskies got double-digit scores from five players: Adama Sanogo (27), Tristen Newton (11), Nahiem Alleyne (11), Alex Karaban (10), and Donovan Clingan (10).

Connecticut's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 1-1. Adama Sanogo will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards this past Friday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Buffalo's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Connecticut won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.