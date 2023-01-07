Who's Playing

Creighton @ Connecticut

Current Records: Creighton 9-6; Connecticut 14-2

What to Know

The #4 Connecticut Huskies lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 55-59 and 62-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UConn and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

The matchup between UConn and the Providence Friars on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with UConn falling 73-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Tristen Newton wasn't much of a difference maker for UConn; Newton finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Seton Hall Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Bluejays proved too difficult a challenge. Creighton made easy work of the Pirates and carried off an 83-61 victory. Four players on Creighton scored in the double digits: center Ryan Kalkbrenner (17), guard Trey Alexander (15), forward Arthur Kaluma (14), and guard Ryan Nembhard (14).

Creighton's win lifted them to 9-6 while Connecticut's defeat dropped them down to 14-2. In their victory, Creighton relied heavily on Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had 17 points along with eight boards and six blocks. the Huskies will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against Connecticut in the last nine years.