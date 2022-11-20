Who's Playing

Delaware State @ No. 25 Connecticut

Current Records: Delaware State 1-3; Connecticut 4-0

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the #25 Connecticut Huskies at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at XL Center. The Huskies should still be feeling good after a win, while Delaware State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Hornets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 70-65 to the Columbia Lions.

Meanwhile, UConn was totally in charge on Friday, breezing past the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 86-50 at home. UConn was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Among those leading the charge for them was forward Adama Sanogo, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

Delaware State's loss took them down to 1-3 while Connecticut's victory pulled them up to 4-0. A win for Delaware State would reverse both their bad luck and Connecticut's good luck. We'll see if Delaware State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Huskies keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.