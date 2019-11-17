How to watch Connecticut vs. Florida: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Florida (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 1-1; Florida 2-1

Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Florida 19-15

What to Know

The Florida Gators have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Connecticut Huskies at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Florida doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Gators took down the Towson Tigers 66-60.

Meanwhile, Connecticut also played a game with a lot of turnovers (22) and lost 96-87 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Four players on Connecticut scored in the double digits: G Christian Vital (26), G Alterique Gilbert (22), F Tyler Polley (13), and F Akok Akok (12). Akok Akok's performance made up for a slower contest against the Sacred Heart Pioneers two weeks ago.

Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Florida's win lifted them to 2-1 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Florida can repeat their recent success or if Connecticut bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a 4.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.