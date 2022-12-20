Who's Playing

Georgetown @ No. 3 Connecticut

Current Records: Georgetown 5-7; Connecticut 12-0

What to Know

The #3 Connecticut Huskies won both of their matches against the Georgetown Hoyas last season (96-73 and 86-77) and are aiming for the same result on Tuesday. The Huskies and Georgetown will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. UConn is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Everything went UConn's way against the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday as they made off with a 68-46 victory. It was another big night for UConn's forward Adama Sanogo, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Georgetown and the Xavier Musketeers this past Friday was not particularly close, with the Hoyas falling 102-89. Four players on Georgetown scored in the double digits: guard Primo Spears (22), center Qudus Wahab (16), guard Brandon Murray (15), and guard Jay Heath (13).

The Huskies' win brought them up to 12-0 while Georgetown's loss pulled them down to 5-7. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: UConn ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 57.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgetown is stumbling into the game with the 12th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won five out of their last six games against Georgetown.