How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Houston @ Connecticut

Current Records: Houston 22-7; Connecticut 17-12

What to Know

The #21 Houston Cougars are 7-2 against the Connecticut Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Houston and UConn will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. The Cougars are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Houston and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 68-55 victory at home. Guard Nate Hinton and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 16 points along with seven boards and the latter shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.

Meanwhile, the Huskies took their contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 84-63 score. UConn's guard Christian Vital did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.

The Cougars are now 22-7 while UConn sits at 17-12. Houston is 14-7 after wins this season, UConn 8-8.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Connecticut.