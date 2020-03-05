How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Connecticut vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Connecticut
Current Records: Houston 22-7; Connecticut 17-12
What to Know
The #21 Houston Cougars are 7-2 against the Connecticut Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Houston and UConn will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. The Cougars are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Houston and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Houston wrapped it up with a 68-55 victory at home. Guard Nate Hinton and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 16 points along with seven boards and the latter shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, the Huskies took their contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 84-63 score. UConn's guard Christian Vital did his thing and shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 27 points and six rebounds.
The Cougars are now 22-7 while UConn sits at 17-12. Houston is 14-7 after wins this season, UConn 8-8.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
Series History
Houston have won seven out of their last nine games against Connecticut.
- Jan 23, 2020 - Houston 63 vs. Connecticut 59
- Mar 15, 2019 - Houston 84 vs. Connecticut 45
- Feb 14, 2019 - Houston 71 vs. Connecticut 63
- Mar 04, 2018 - Houston 81 vs. Connecticut 71
- Mar 10, 2017 - Connecticut 74 vs. Houston 65
- Feb 22, 2017 - Houston 75 vs. Connecticut 70
- Dec 28, 2016 - Houston 62 vs. Connecticut 46
- Feb 28, 2016 - Houston 75 vs. Connecticut 68
- Jan 17, 2016 - Connecticut 69 vs. Houston 57
