Who's Playing

Iowa State @ No. 20 Connecticut

Current Records: Iowa State 5-0; Connecticut 7-0

What to Know

The #20 Connecticut Huskies will take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between UConn and the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Huskies wrapped it up with an 82-67 win. UConn can attribute much of their success to forward Adama Sanogo, who had 25 points, and guard Tristen Newton, who had nine points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iowa State beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 70-65 this past Friday. Guard Caleb Grill took over for Iowa State, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Huskies are now a perfect 7-0 while the Cyclones sit at 5-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UConn comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 85.9. But Iowa State enters the matchup with only 55.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.