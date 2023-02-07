Who's Playing

Marquette @ Connecticut

Current Records: Marquette 19-5; Connecticut 18-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #21 Connecticut Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the #10 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at XL Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UConn didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Georgetown Hoyas this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Four players on UConn scored in the double digits: forward Adama Sanogo (15), guard Tristen Newton (15), forward Alex Karaban (11), and guard Jordan Hawkins (10).

Meanwhile, Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over the Butler Bulldogs this past Saturday, winning 60-52. The top scorer for Marquette was guard Tyler Kolek (13 points).

UConn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Golden Eagles have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Huskies are now 18-6 while Marquette sits at 19-5. UConn is 14-3 after wins this season, Marquette 13-5.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Connecticut have won four out of their last five games against Marquette.