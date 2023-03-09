Who's Playing

Providence @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Providence 21-10; Connecticut 24-7

What to Know

The Providence Friars and the #11 Connecticut Huskies are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Madison Square Garden in the second round of the Big East Conference Tourney. The Huskies should still be riding high after a victory, while Providence will be looking to get back in the win column.

The point spread favored Providence this past Saturday, but luck did not. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-58 to the Seton Hall Pirates. Guard Devin Carter (14 points), forward Ed Croswell (13 points), and guard Jared Bynum (12 points) were the top scorers for Providence.

Meanwhile, UConn had enough points to win and then some against the Villanova Wildcats this past Saturday, taking their matchup 71-59. Among those leading the charge for UConn was forward Alex Karaban, who had 16 points along with six boards and three blocks.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Friars rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. But the Huskies are even better: they enter the contest with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won three out of their last five games against Connecticut.