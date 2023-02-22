Who's Playing

Providence @ Connecticut

Current Records: Providence 20-7; Connecticut 20-7

What to Know

The #20 Connecticut Huskies are 1-3 against the #24 Providence Friars since February of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Huskies and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UConn beat the Seton Hall Pirates 64-55 this past Saturday. UConn's guard Andre Jackson filled up the stat sheet, posting a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Villanova Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Providence proved too difficult a challenge. Providence had enough points to win and then some against the Wildcats, taking their matchup 85-72. The Friars' guard Bryce Hopkins did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 20-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies come into the game boasting the 23rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. Providence is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with 4.8 blocked shots per game. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.