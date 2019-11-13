How to watch Connecticut vs. Saint Joseph's: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Connecticut vs. Saint Joseph's basketball game
Who's Playing
Connecticut (home) vs. Saint Joseph's (away)
Current Records: Connecticut 1-0; Saint Joseph's 1-1
Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Saint Joseph's 14-19
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
The game between Saint Joseph's and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Saint Joseph's falling 82-69, it was darn close.
Meanwhile, Connecticut took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, they took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers 89-67. Connecticut's G Christian Vital was one of the most active players for the team as he had 17 points in addition to seven steal (basketball)s and seven rebounds.
Connecticut's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Saint Joseph's' loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies come into the contest boasting the 25th most points per game in the league at 89. But Saint Joseph's rank 23rd in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 81.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Huskies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 154
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes a tumble
The Wildcats had their 52-game winning streak against nonconference unranked teams at home...
-
LSU vs. VCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's LSU vs. VCU game 10,000 times.
-
Wiseman can't lift Memphis over Oregon
Tuesday night made it obvious why Memphis is disregarding warnings from the NCAA: it needs...
-
No. 1 Kentucky upset by Evansville
Kentucky had just been elevated to No. 1 in the nation when it was served a massive home upset
-
Memphis vs. Oregon odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Memphis vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
College hoops odds: UK now the favorite
After just one week, there has been a shakeup at the top of the odds to win the NCAA Tournament
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...