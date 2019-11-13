How to watch Connecticut vs. Saint Joseph's: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Connecticut (home) vs. Saint Joseph's (away)

Current Records: Connecticut 1-0; Saint Joseph's 1-1

Last Season Records: Connecticut 16-17; Saint Joseph's 14-19

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Connecticut Huskies at 7 p.m. ET at XL Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The game between Saint Joseph's and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Saint Joseph's falling 82-69, it was darn close.

Meanwhile, Connecticut took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, they took down the Sacred Heart Pioneers 89-67. Connecticut's G Christian Vital was one of the most active players for the team as he had 17 points in addition to seven steal (basketball)s and seven rebounds.

Connecticut's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Saint Joseph's' loss dropped them down to 1-1. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies come into the contest boasting the 25th most points per game in the league at 89. But Saint Joseph's rank 23rd in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 81.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Huskies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 154

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.