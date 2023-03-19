Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: Saint Mary's 27-7; Connecticut 26-8

What to Know

The #19 Saint Mary's Gaels and the #10 Connecticut Huskies are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 19 at MVP Arena in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Saint Mary's might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Saint Mary's earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing this past Friday. They captured a comfortable 63-51 victory over the VCU Rams. Saint Mary's relied on the efforts of guard Alex Ducas, who had 17 points in addition to eight boards and five steals, and center Mitchell Saxen, who had 17 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, everything went the Huskies' way against the Iona Gaels this past Friday as they made off with an 87-63 win. UConn's forward Adama Sanogo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's enters the contest with only 59.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. But UConn ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Gaels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.