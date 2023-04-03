Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Connecticut

Regular Season Records: San Diego State 32-6; Connecticut 30-8

What to Know

After a week of well-deserved rest, the Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs will brawl for championship honors at NRG Stadium at 9:20 p.m. ET.

The #10 Connecticut Huskies earned some more postseason success in their game this past Saturday. They had enough points to win and then some against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes, taking their contest 72-59. UConn's forward Adama Sanogo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the #18 San Diego State Aztecs skirted by the Florida Atlantic Owls 72-71 this past Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Lamont Butler with 0:02 left to play. Among those leading the charge for the Aztecs was guard Matt Bradley, who had 21 points along with six boards.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UConn have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.10%, which places them 17th in college basketball. As for the Aztecs, they rank 25th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 63.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.