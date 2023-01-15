Who's Playing

St. John's @ Connecticut

Current Records: St. John's 12-6; Connecticut 15-3

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm lost both of their matches to the #6 Connecticut Huskies last season on scores of 78-86 and 60-63, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Red Storm and UConn will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Sunday at XL Center. St. John's will be strutting in after a victory while the Huskies will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Butler Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday St. John's proved too difficult a challenge. St. John's had enough points to win and then some against Butler, taking their contest 77-61. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: center Joel Soriano (20), guard AJ Storr (12), guard Andre Curbelo (11), and guard Rafael Pinzon (10).

Meanwhile, UConn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 82-76 to the Marquette Golden Eagles. A silver lining for UConn was the play of center Donovan Clingan, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with five blocks.

Connecticut's defeat took them down to 15-3 while St. John's' win pulled them up to 12-6. On Tuesday St. John's relied heavily on Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards. It will be up to Connecticut's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Connecticut have won two out of their last three games against St. John's.