Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ No. 25 Connecticut

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 1-2; Connecticut 3-0

What to Know

The #25 Connecticut Huskies will play host again and welcome the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, where tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. UConn is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Huskies entered their matchup on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They made easy work of the Buffalo Bulls and carried off an 84-64 win. Six players on UConn scored in the double digits: guard Tristen Newton (22), guard Joey Calcaterra (15), guard Nahiem Alleyne (12), forward Adama Sanogo (11), center Donovan Clingan (11), and forward Alex Karaban (10). Tristen Newton's performance made up for a slower contest against the Boston University Terriers last Friday.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 74-53 to the Oklahoma Sooners. The top scorer for UNC-Wilmington was forward Trazarien White (19 points).

Connecticut's victory lifted them to 3-0 while UNC-Wilmington's loss dropped them down to 1-2. In their win, UConn relied heavily on Newton, who dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 11 dimes, and ten rebounds. the Seahawks will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.