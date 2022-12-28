Who's Playing
Villanova @ No. 2 Connecticut
Current Records: Villanova 7-5; Connecticut 13-0
What to Know
The Villanova Wildcats and the #2 Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at XL Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UConn winning the first 71-69 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 63-60.
The stars were brightly shining for Villanova in a 78-63 victory over the St. John's Red Storm last week. Villanova got double-digit scores from four players: forward Eric Dixon (18), forward Brandon Slater (16), guard Caleb Daniels (13), and guard Jordan Longino (13).
Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for UConn in an 84-73 win over the Georgetown Hoyas last Tuesday. UConn's guard Tristen Newton looked sharp as he had 17 points and seven assists.
The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 63-60. Villanova's victory shoved UConn out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won six out of their last seven games against Connecticut.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Villanova 63 vs. Connecticut 60
- Feb 22, 2022 - Connecticut 71 vs. Villanova 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Villanova 85 vs. Connecticut 74
- Feb 20, 2021 - Villanova 68 vs. Connecticut 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Villanova 61 vs. Connecticut 55
- Dec 22, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 58
- Jan 20, 2018 - Villanova 81 vs. Connecticut 61