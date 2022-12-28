Who's Playing

Villanova @ No. 2 Connecticut

Current Records: Villanova 7-5; Connecticut 13-0

What to Know

The Villanova Wildcats and the #2 Connecticut Huskies are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at XL Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UConn winning the first 71-69 at home and the Wildcats taking the second 63-60.

The stars were brightly shining for Villanova in a 78-63 victory over the St. John's Red Storm last week. Villanova got double-digit scores from four players: forward Eric Dixon (18), forward Brandon Slater (16), guard Caleb Daniels (13), and guard Jordan Longino (13).

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for UConn in an 84-73 win over the Georgetown Hoyas last Tuesday. UConn's guard Tristen Newton looked sharp as he had 17 points and seven assists.

The Wildcats came out on top in a nail-biter against the Huskies when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 63-60. Villanova's victory shoved UConn out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center -- Hartford, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won six out of their last seven games against Connecticut.