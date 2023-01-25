Who's Playing

Xavier @ Connecticut

Current Records: Xavier 16-4; Connecticut 16-5

What to Know

The #15 Connecticut Huskies and the #8 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East clash at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UConn was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Butler Bulldogs on Sunday as they made off with an 86-56 win. The Huskies' forward Adama Sanogo did his thing and dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, Xavier didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas at home this past Saturday as they won 95-82. Xavier got double-digit scores from four players: forward Zach Freemantle (30), guard Colby Jones (20), guard Adam Kunkel (14), and guard Souley Boum (10). Jones hadn't helped his team much against the DePaul Blue Demons last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The wins brought UConn up to 16-5 and Xavier to 16-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies come into the matchup boasting the 34th most points per game in college basketball at 79.3. The Musketeers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with a 50.10% field goal percentage, good for sixth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion -- Storrs, Connecticut TV: Fox Sports 1

Series History

Xavier have won three out of their last five games against Connecticut.