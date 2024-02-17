Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 10-13, Coppin State 2-19

How To Watch

What to Know

Coppin State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. After both having extra time off, they and the Delaware State Hornets will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Physical Education Complex Arena. The pair have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Coppin State and four for the Hornets.

Two weeks ago, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulldogs and fell 77-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware State two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bison. Delaware State has struggled against the Bison recently, as their match two weeks ago was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 2-19 with that defeat, which was their 14th straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.9 points per game. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 10-13.

Coppin State couldn't quite finish off the Hornets when the teams last played back in January and fell 55-53. Will Coppin State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 7-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coppin State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.