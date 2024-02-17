Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 10-13, Coppin State 2-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

Coppin State is 8-2 against the Hornets since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. After both having extra time off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Physical Education Complex Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Coppin State and four for the Hornets.

Last Monday, the Eagles came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 77-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Delaware State last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bison 75-71. Delaware State has not had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 2-19 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.9 points per game. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 10-13.

Coppin State couldn't quite finish off the Hornets when the teams last played back in January and fell 55-53. Will Coppin State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Coppin State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.