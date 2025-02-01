Who's Playing
Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Delaware State 10-10, Coppin State 3-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.
Last Saturday, Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Md.-E. Shore, taking the game 73-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hornets.
Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Coppin State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Morgan State on Saturday. The Eagles have struggled against the Bears recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The win got Delaware State back to even at 10-10. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Coppin State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Delaware State 66 vs. Coppin State 56
- Jan 06, 2024 - Delaware State 55 vs. Coppin State 53
- Feb 27, 2023 - Coppin State 82 vs. Delaware State 72
- Jan 30, 2023 - Delaware State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Feb 28, 2022 - Coppin State 80 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Coppin State 59 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 28, 2021 - Coppin State 94 vs. Delaware State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Jan 05, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 77
- Jan 04, 2021 - Coppin State 86 vs. Delaware State 78