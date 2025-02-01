Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 10-10, Coppin State 3-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Md.-E. Shore, taking the game 73-66. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Hornets.

Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Coppin State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Morgan State on Saturday. The Eagles have struggled against the Bears recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The win got Delaware State back to even at 10-10. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coppin State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.