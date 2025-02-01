Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Delaware State 10-10, Coppin State 3-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Hornets are expected to win by 7.5 points.

Last Saturday, Delaware State beat Md.-E. Shore 73-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hornets.

Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Coppin State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Morgan State on Saturday. The Eagles have struggled against the Bears recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The victory got Delaware State back to even at 10-10. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Delaware State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.5. The only thing between Delaware State and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Delaware State was able to grind out a solid win over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Coppin State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.