Who's Playing
Delaware State Hornets @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Delaware State 10-10, Coppin State 3-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the Coppin State Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Hornets are expected to win by 7.5 points.
Last Saturday, Delaware State beat Md.-E. Shore 73-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hornets.
Delaware State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Coppin State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Morgan State on Saturday. The Eagles have struggled against the Bears recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The victory got Delaware State back to even at 10-10. As for Coppin State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-17.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Delaware State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.5. The only thing between Delaware State and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Delaware State was able to grind out a solid win over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 66-56. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Delaware State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 6.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141 points.
Series History
Coppin State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 17, 2024 - Delaware State 66 vs. Coppin State 56
- Jan 06, 2024 - Delaware State 55 vs. Coppin State 53
- Feb 27, 2023 - Coppin State 82 vs. Delaware State 72
- Jan 30, 2023 - Delaware State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Feb 28, 2022 - Coppin State 80 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Coppin State 59 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 28, 2021 - Coppin State 94 vs. Delaware State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Jan 05, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 77
- Jan 04, 2021 - Coppin State 86 vs. Delaware State 78