Who's Playing
Howard Bison @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Howard 8-13, Coppin State 2-16
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
Howard and Coppin State are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Despite being away, Howard is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.
The point spread may have favored Howard last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 85-79 to the Bears. Howard has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, Coppin State faltered in their match on Saturday. They took a 68-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans.
The Bison's loss dropped their record down to 8-13. As for the Eagles, their loss was their 12th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-16.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Howard hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 56.4 points per game. The only thing between Howard and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Howard beat Coppin State 80-70 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Howard have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Howard is a big 8-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 135.5 points.
Series History
Coppin State and Howard both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Howard 80 vs. Coppin State 70
- Jan 23, 2023 - Howard 90 vs. Coppin State 76
- Mar 09, 2022 - Coppin State 59 vs. Howard 57
- Feb 21, 2022 - Coppin State 86 vs. Howard 82
- Jan 24, 2022 - Coppin State 83 vs. Howard 81
- Feb 03, 2020 - Coppin State 64 vs. Howard 56
- Jan 27, 2020 - Coppin State 82 vs. Howard 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Howard 74 vs. Coppin State 73
- Mar 01, 2018 - Howard 78 vs. Coppin State 71
- Mar 06, 2017 - Howard 79 vs. Coppin State 73