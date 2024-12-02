Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 3-3, Coppin State 0-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are taking a road trip to face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Physical Education Complex Arena. The Eagles took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Greyhounds, who come in off a win.

Loyola Maryland took a loss when they played away from home last Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against VMI , sneaking past 70-67. The Greyhounds were down 44-30 with 18:52 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Milos Ilic was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Loyola Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 21st straight defeat dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against Saint Joseph's, falling 83-54. The Eagles were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Peter Oduro, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The victory got Loyola Maryland back to even at 3-3. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Loyola Maryland has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Loyola Maryland's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Loyola Maryland couldn't quite finish off Coppin State when the teams last played back in December of 2022 and fell 74-71. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coppin State has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Maryland in the last 3 years.