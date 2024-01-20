Who's Playing

Morgan State Bears @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Morgan State 4-14, Coppin State 2-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After both having extra time off, the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Physical Education Complex Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Hornets and fell 78-66.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end last Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-55 win over the Hawks.

The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 4-14. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 2-14.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morgan State came up short against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 77-65. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.