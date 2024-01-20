Who's Playing
Morgan State Bears @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: Morgan State 4-14, Coppin State 2-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After both having extra time off, the Morgan State Bears and the Coppin State Eagles will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Physical Education Complex Arena. Morgan State is hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.
Last Monday, the Bears couldn't handle the Hornets and fell 78-66.
Meanwhile, Coppin State's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end last Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-55 win over the Hawks.
The Bears' loss dropped their record down to 4-14. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 2-14.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Morgan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Morgan State's sizeable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Morgan State came up short against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 77-65. Can Morgan State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Morgan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Coppin State 77 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 14, 2023 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coppin State 72 vs. Morgan State 65