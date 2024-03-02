Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: NC Central 15-11, Coppin State 2-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Coppin State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the NC Central Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State has now lost nine straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 8.

Last Monday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bison and fell 78-69. Coppin State has struggled against the Bison recently, as their game on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hornets on Monday, taking the game 93-81. The win made it back-to-back wins for NC Central.

The Eagles' loss was their 16th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-23. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 54.8 points per game. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 15-11.

While only NC Central took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, NC Central is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Coppin State's 26th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 11-13-1 against the spread).

Coppin State was pulverized by the Eagles 77-46 in their previous matchup back in February. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Coppin State was down 48-28.

Odds

NC Central is a big 8-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.