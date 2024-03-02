Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: NC Central 15-11, Coppin State 2-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

What to Know

NC Central has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on NC Central, who comes in off a win.

On Monday, the Eagles beat the Hornets 93-81.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 78-69 to the Bison. Coppin State has struggled against the Bison recently, as their matchup on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Eagles, their loss was their 16th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 58 points per game. The only thing between NC Central and another offensive beatdown is the Eagles. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything came up roses for NC Central against the Eagles when the teams last played on February 3rd as the squad secured a 77-46 victory. With NC Central ahead 48-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.