Who's Playing
NC Central Eagles @ Coppin State Eagles
Current Records: NC Central 15-11, Coppin State 2-23
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
NC Central has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex Arena. Coppin State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on NC Central, who comes in off a win.
On Monday, the Eagles beat the Hornets 93-81.
Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They fell 78-69 to the Bison. Coppin State has struggled against the Bison recently, as their matchup on Monday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.
The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for the Eagles, their loss was their 16th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 2-23.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 58 points per game. The only thing between NC Central and another offensive beatdown is the Eagles. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Everything came up roses for NC Central against the Eagles when the teams last played on February 3rd as the squad secured a 77-46 victory. With NC Central ahead 48-28 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Series History
NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Coppin State.
- Feb 03, 2024 - NC Central 77 vs. Coppin State 46
- Feb 13, 2023 - NC Central 85 vs. Coppin State 52
- Jan 09, 2023 - NC Central 64 vs. Coppin State 59
- Mar 11, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. NC Central 73
- Feb 14, 2022 - NC Central 77 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - NC Central 69 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - NC Central 68 vs. Coppin State 63
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coppin State 64 vs. NC Central 60
- Mar 06, 2018 - NC Central 60 vs. Coppin State 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - NC Central 81 vs. Coppin State 61