Towson Tigers @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Towson 0-1, Coppin State 0-1

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Towson is 4-0 against Coppin State since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Towson Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Coppin State Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Towson had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. The match between the Tigers and the Buffaloes on Monday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Tigers falling 75-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. Towson found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the loss, Towson got a solid performance out of Dylan Williamson, who earned 15 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Towson struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Colorado posted 21.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Coppin State and boy were they right. They were completely outmatched by the Hokies on the road and fell 100-55. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 45-19.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Toto Fagbenle, who earned 10 points along with 3 steals.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

Looking ahead, Towson shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. They finished last season with an 18-13 record against the spread.

Towson strolled past Coppin State when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Towson is a big 14-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Towson has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 8 years.