UMBC Retrievers @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: UMBC 4-4, Coppin State 0-7

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland





UMBC is 5-0 against Coppin State since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The UMBC Retrievers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Physical Education Complex. UMBC might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Monday.

We saw a pretty high 166-over/under line set for UMBC's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They secured a 80-76 W over the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They suffered a grim 81-62 defeat to the Explorers. Coppin State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Greg Spurlock, who scored 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Camaren Sparrrow, who scored 14 points.

Coppin State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as La Salle pulled down 20.

The last time the Retrievers lost on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now won three straight away matches, they've pushed their record up to 4-4. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coppin State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 25.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UMBC against Coppin State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 109-82 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMBC since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

UMBC has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 6 years.