Wagner Seahawks @ Coppin State Eagles

Current Records: Wagner 3-4, Coppin State 1-8

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland



The Coppin State Eagles will be playing at home against the Wagner Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Physical Education Complex. Coppin State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 89 points the game before, Coppin State faltered in their match. Their painful 75-52 loss to the Midshipmen might stick with them for a while. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks escaped with a win on Saturday against the Seawolves by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59. The victory was just what Wagner needed coming off of a 86-52 loss in their prior matchup.

The Eagles' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-8. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 53.0 points per game. As for the Seahawks, their win bumped their record up to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.