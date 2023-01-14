Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Coppin State

Current Records: Morgan State 8-8; Coppin State 6-13

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Morgan State Bears will be on the road. Morgan State and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 79-76 on the road and the Bears taking the second 63-59.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morgan State beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 90-85 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Coppin State entered their contest against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-59 to North Carolina Central.

Morgan State's victory brought them up to 8-8 while Coppin State's defeat pulled them down to 6-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Morgan State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.8 on average. Less enviably, Coppin State is 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Coppin State.