Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Coppin State
Current Records: Morgan State 8-8; Coppin State 6-13
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Morgan State Bears will be on the road. Morgan State and the Coppin State Eagles will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Physical Education Complex. The teams split their matchups last year, with Coppin State winning the first 79-76 on the road and the Bears taking the second 63-59.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Morgan State beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs 90-85 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Coppin State entered their contest against the North Carolina Central Eagles on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Coppin State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 64-59 to North Carolina Central.
Morgan State's victory brought them up to 8-8 while Coppin State's defeat pulled them down to 6-13. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Morgan State ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 79.8 on average. Less enviably, Coppin State is 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 85.2 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Morgan State 63 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Coppin State 79 vs. Morgan State 76
- Mar 12, 2021 - Morgan State 82 vs. Coppin State 61
- Feb 02, 2021 - Morgan State 95 vs. Coppin State 82
- Jan 30, 2021 - Morgan State 79 vs. Coppin State 76
- Jan 17, 2021 - Coppin State 89 vs. Morgan State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coppin State 72 vs. Morgan State 65
- Jan 25, 2020 - Morgan State 50 vs. Coppin State 48
- Mar 12, 2019 - Coppin State 81 vs. Morgan State 71
- Mar 07, 2019 - Coppin State 83 vs. Morgan State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Coppin State 73 vs. Morgan State 71
- Feb 26, 2018 - Morgan State 69 vs. Coppin State 56
- Jan 20, 2018 - Coppin State 80 vs. Morgan State 73
- Feb 27, 2017 - Morgan State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 28, 2017 - Morgan State 76 vs. Coppin State 74
- Feb 27, 2016 - Morgan State 74 vs. Coppin State 72
- Feb 01, 2016 - Morgan State 83 vs. Coppin State 43