Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Coppin State

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 0-1; Coppin State 0-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Coppin State Eagles are heading back home. They will take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Physical Education Complex. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Coppin State came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas on Tuesday, falling 99-89. Justin Steers put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the game between Mount St. Mary's and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Mount St. Mary's falling 76-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Mount St. Mary's was Jalen Benjamin (18 points).

The Eagles suffered a grim 79-55 defeat to Mount St. Mary's when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Maybe Coppin State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mount St. Mary's have won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.