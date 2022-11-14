Who's Playing

Navy @ Coppin State

Current Records: Navy 2-0; Coppin State 1-2

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Physical Education Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 victory.

Meanwhile, Navy escaped with a win on Friday against the Princeton Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Having forecasted a close win for Navy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

When the teams previously met four seasons ago, Coppin State lost to Navy on the road by a decisive 77-58 margin. Maybe Coppin State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Navy have won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.