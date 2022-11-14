Who's Playing
Navy @ Coppin State
Current Records: Navy 2-0; Coppin State 1-2
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Navy Midshipmen at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Physical Education Complex. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 victory.
Meanwhile, Navy escaped with a win on Friday against the Princeton Tigers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73. Having forecasted a close win for Navy, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
When the teams previously met four seasons ago, Coppin State lost to Navy on the road by a decisive 77-58 margin. Maybe Coppin State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Navy have won both of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last eight years.
- Nov 14, 2018 - Navy 77 vs. Coppin State 58
- Dec 06, 2017 - Navy 70 vs. Coppin State 53