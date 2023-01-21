Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ Coppin State
Current Records: Norfolk State 12-6; Coppin State 6-14
What to Know
The Norfolk State Spartans are 12-3 against the Coppin State Eagles since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and Coppin State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex. Norfolk State won both of their matches against Coppin State last season (89-59 and 72-57) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Norfolk State entered their matchup against the Howard Bison on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Norfolk State fell in an 86-84 heartbreaker. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Morgan State Bears on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 83-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Coppin State.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 57
- Feb 19, 2022 - Norfolk State 89 vs. Coppin State 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 77
- Feb 08, 2021 - Coppin State 74 vs. Norfolk State 64
- Feb 07, 2021 - Norfolk State 84 vs. Coppin State 72
- Jan 24, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 77
- Jan 23, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 17, 2020 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 06, 2020 - Norfolk State 82 vs. Coppin State 59
- Mar 02, 2019 - Norfolk State 72 vs. Coppin State 38
- Jan 12, 2019 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Coppin State 66
- Jan 03, 2018 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Coppin State 67
- Jan 23, 2017 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Coppin State 64
- Feb 22, 2016 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Coppin State 77
- Dec 07, 2015 - Norfolk State 88 vs. Coppin State 56