Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Coppin State

Current Records: Norfolk State 12-6; Coppin State 6-14

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are 12-3 against the Coppin State Eagles since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and Coppin State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Physical Education Complex. Norfolk State won both of their matches against Coppin State last season (89-59 and 72-57) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Norfolk State entered their matchup against the Howard Bison on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Norfolk State fell in an 86-84 heartbreaker. They didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the game between the Eagles and the Morgan State Bears on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Coppin State falling 83-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Norfolk State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Coppin State.